Eugene “Gene” Leach

February 21, 1943-July 12, 2022

Eugene “Gene” Leach, 79, of Mason City died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 12:00PM Monday, July 18, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM, Monday, July 18 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

Gene was born February 21, 1943 in Clarion, Iowa, only child of Arthur and Hazel (LaRue) Leach. He was raised in the Dows area and graduated from Dows High School. He married Barbara Kay Dalluge, of Mason City, on September 17, 1966 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They made their home in Minneapolis, Minnesota thereafter.

Gene's favorite activities included fishing, bowling, photography, and bicycling.

Gene was a hard worker. His places of employment were: Dows Bowling Alley, Green Mill Restaurant Mason City, DB Rachablatt Coat Factory, Gleneagles Coat Factory, and Metropolitan Medical Center. He retired from Hennepin County Medical Center in August 2011.

Gene is survived by his sisters-in-law, Sharon Bendickson and Robin (Dennis) Hart; brother-in-law, Ronald (Cheryl) Dalluge; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Jill and John Piekiel of North

Carolina; and many friends and former coworkers in the Minneapolis area.

Gene was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barb; parents, Arthur and Hazel; brother-in-law Robert Bendickson; aunts and uncles; father-in-law, Wilber Dalluge; mother-in-law, Loretta Van Ness.

In honor of Gene's memory, please enjoy time out in nature, love animals, and remember to take plenty of pictures.

