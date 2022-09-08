Eugene “Gene” Dale Vorland

February 15, 1956-September 4, 2022

Eugene “Gene” Dale Vorland, 66, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, with Pastor Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family that will later be used to celebrate Gene's memory.

Eugene Dale Vorland was born February 15, 1956, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Edmund and Alice (Jensen) Vorland. Gene graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1975. He then attended a masonry trade school in Des Moines, Iowa.

On July 11, 1981 Gene was united in marriage to Cathy Olsen at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; to this union two children were born.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Every year he looked forward to his family's annual vacation to Lake Vermilion, Minnesota where he would spend all day on the lake fishing for walleye. He also loved taking his family on camping trips around Iowa and Minnesota and spending time with his grandkids.

In 1994, Gene and Cathy purchased a property North of town where they poured their heart and soul into creating a beautiful home where they raised their two children. Gene, along with some of his close friends, built a shop that supported a masonry business that he was very passionate about. Always ready to lend a helping hand, Gene was a hard worker that took pride in the many improvements he made throughout his community.

After a long day of work, Gene liked to enjoy a cold beer while relaxing by the pond he so proudly created. After his retirement, Gene was able to spend more time at home fixing things around the house, working on his various projects and watching the birds and animals that came to his pond, just as he had always imagined.

Gene is survived by his wife Cathy Vorland, Clear Lake, children Eric (Desiree) Vorland, Clear Lake, Sara (Dane) Whaley, Chicago, IL, grandchildren Norah, Ava and Carter Whaley; his siblings Louise (Charlie) Norris, Norman (Julie) Vorland; brothers and sisters in law Judy (Darvin) Rose, Bob (Melody) Olsen, Penny Havig, Rhonda (Charlie) Bohn, and Sherri Murphy; his Chocolate Lab, Grace; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gene is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, Edmund (Alice) Vorland, mother-in-law Bonnie (Stan) Rodberg, father-in-law Robert (Maribelle) Olsen, brother-in-law Michael Havig, sister-in-law Connie (Kenneth) Ubben and his niece Jennifer (Norris) Cash.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428 641-357-2193