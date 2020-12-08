Eugene G. Schutjer

Eugene George Schutjer was born September 30, 1933 to George and Sylvia (Michaelson) Schutjer near Britt, Iowa. He graduated from Britt High School in 1950 and later joined the Naval Reserves. He enlisted for active duty in 1952 and was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Training Center. On December 20, 1952 he married Norma Jean (Beaman) in Britt, Iowa. After his discharge from the Navy in 1953, they moved to Des Moines where he attended AIB (American Institute of Business). In July, 1955 they moved to Charles City and he went to work for Trowbridge Grocery Center. Later he worked for White Farm Equipment and Principal.