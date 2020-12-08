 Skip to main content
Eugene G. Schutjer
September 30, 1933-November 30, 2020

Eugene “Gene” George Schutjer, 87, of Charles City, IA died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa.

Eugene George Schutjer was born September 30, 1933 to George and Sylvia (Michaelson) Schutjer near Britt, Iowa. He graduated from Britt High School in 1950 and later joined the Naval Reserves. He enlisted for active duty in 1952 and was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Training Center. On December 20, 1952 he married Norma Jean (Beaman) in Britt, Iowa. After his discharge from the Navy in 1953, they moved to Des Moines where he attended AIB (American Institute of Business). In July, 1955 they moved to Charles City and he went to work for Trowbridge Grocery Center. Later he worked for White Farm Equipment and Principal.

He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Norma; daughters Pam (Mike) Weston and Andy (Brian) Cressey and son Lance (Meg) Schutjer, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leonard, and a great grandson.

Per his wishes, there will not be a funeral service, however graveside services will be held at a later date.

Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 401 Blunt, Charles City, Iowa 50616 641-228-4211. www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

