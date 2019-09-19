Eugene C. Wilde
April 19, 1935 - September 17, 2019
OSAGE - Eugene Clarence Wilde, age 84, of Osage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the IOOF Home in Mason City, surrounded by family. He had lived there almost two years.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1202 - 390th Street, west of Osage, in Rock Township, with Rev. Roy Ott officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
Eugene was born April 19, 1935, in the family home near Osage, the son of Clarence and Laura (Kroneman) Wilde. He graduated as valedictorian from Grafton High School on May 19, 1953, and then started farming in the spring of 1954. Eugene was united in marriage to Esther Flugum on June 29, 1957, at the First Lutheran Church in Forest City. Esther died August 12, 1987. He operated a dairy and livestock farm. Eugene loved to farm with horses and garden. Occasionally, he threshed oats through the 1980's, when that occurred, people would line up on the road to watch. He retired from farming after 42 years. Eugene's farm sale was in 1996. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, west of Osage, and Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly. Eugene loved playing cards, especially 500. He was known to play cards at five different locations. Eugene had a very special friend, Elda Theilen. They were together for 26 years. He loved going to fairs and watch cattle judging, dancing, playing 500, rolling dice with Elda and watching basketball on television.
Eugene is survived by his children, Steve (Pam) Wilde of Grafton, Dwight Wilde of Manly, Gayles (Wade) Busch of Mason City, Sarah (Chad) Hansen of Dysart, Matthew (Deena) Wilde of Ankeny; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Wilde of Osage; sister, Sharon (Marvin) Hanson of St. Ansgar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther; son, Nathan Wilde; grandson, Tyler Hansen; sister-in-law, Clarice Wilde; and special friend, Elda Theilen.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706.
