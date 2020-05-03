March 30, 1925-May 1, 2020
NORA SPRINGS -- Eugene A. Pfertzel, 95, of Nora Springs, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Nora Springs Care Center, Nora Springs.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of Eugene's life at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.
Eugene was born on March 30, 1925 to August and Augusta (Hank) Pfertzel in Rockford. He attended school in Rockford and graduated in 1942. He served in the Marine Corps from 1943 to 1947. He served with the 9th Amphibious Tractor Bn on Okinoawa.
On November 12, 1946 he was united in marriage to Gladys (Hogan) at the Catholic Church in Dougherty and to this union two children were born, Bonnie and Richard. He farmed for 35 years, drove a school bus and worked for H.E. Trettin for 26 years.
He was a member of the Walker Graper Post and Marine Corps League. He was a member of the Holy Name Catholic Church in Rockford.
He enjoyed watching the Vikings, Twins and attending toy tractor shows, where he became a collector.
He is survived by his wife Gladys, of 73 years; daughter, Bonnie Scurry of Richfield, MN; son, Richard (Diane) Pfertzel of Dumont, Iowa; grandchildren, Jena Lee Scurry, Logan Pfertzel, Ellie Carlson, Alona Pfertzel; great grandchildren, Emilie, Remington, Skyler, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son in-law, Henry Scurry.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street, NE., Mason City, 641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.