Eugene A. Michels
April 13, 1927 - December 2, 2019
Stacyville - Eugene Anton Michels, age 92, of Stacyville, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home in Stacyville.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle and Msgr. John Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Visitation Catholic Cemetery with military honors at the grave and presentation of a Quilt of Valor by Stacyville American Legion Post 569. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville.
Eugene was born April 13, 1927 at Stacyville, Iowa, the son of Anton and Margaret (Hemann) Michels. He graduated from Visitation High School in 1945, and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict. Eugene married Mary Wagner on June 13, 1959, at Visitation Catholic Church. Eugene was a dairy and crop farmer. He was a lifelong member of Visitation Catholic Church and was a Eucharistic Minister for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Order of Foresters and held many offices for both organizations. As a youth, Eugene received several honors for outstanding achievement as a 4-H member. Eugene enjoyed working in his fields, tending to his animals and doing chores. Later in life he enjoyed sightseeing, riding his stationary bike, working at his desk and sitting in the sun. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in various activities.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Mary Michels of Stacyville; children, Theresa (Lee) Boerjan of St. Ansgar, Vickie (Daniel) Witt of Mabel, Minnesota, Laurie (Terry) Tiedeman of Lake City, Minnesota, Patrick (Angie) Michels of Stacyville, Audrey (Daryl) Walters of Dodge Center, Minnesota, David (Heidi) Michels of Stacyville, Lynette (Tom) Van Hooser of Austin, Minnesota, and Christine (Eric) Hackenmiller of Stacyville; 32 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Norbert Michels of Stacyville; in-laws, Marjorie Michels of Stacyville, Karen Michels of Dubuque, Robert (Grace) Wagner of Stacyville, John (Joyce) Wagner of Adams, Minnesota, and Jim (Linda) Wagner of Osage; and numerous other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herbert and Rose Wagner; sisters and brothers, Viola (Wayne) Schuchart, Ralph Michels, Agnes Michels, and Elmer Michels; in-laws, Daniel Wagner and Cecelia Wagner; and niece, Margaret Michels.
