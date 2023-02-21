CLEAR LAKE-Ethan Thomas of Clear Lake, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 16th February 2023, aged 35, after bravely fighting stage 4 bile duct cancer for 2 years in London, UK, whilst on secondment with PwC. His wife, Harriet Wheeler, and mother, Kathy, were by his side. Donations in Ethan's name can be directed to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/.