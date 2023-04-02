Ethan Thomas Astor

February 16, 2023

CLEAR LAKE- Ethan Thomas Astor the son of William “Bill” and Kathy Astor passed away peacefully with his wife Harriet and his mother Kathy by his side, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the age of 35. He bravely fought stage 4 bile duct cancer for two years in London, UK, while on international assignment with PwC.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Surf Ballroom, 460 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake, Iowa, with Mark Doebel officiating. The family will greet friends following the memorial service until 5:00 p.m. To honor Ethan, Iowa Hawkeye, Minnesota Viking or golf attire would be appropriate.

Memorial donations in Ethan's name can be directed to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, a global 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for cholangiocarcinoma patients.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted with Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. www.colonialchapels.com