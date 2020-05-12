Esther May Seim
January 2, 1931 - May 9, 2020
Esther May Seim (Teddi), 89, of Marshalltown, Iowa passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Glenwood Place. The family would like to thank Glenwood Place and Iowa River Hospice for taking such good care of her in the last few weeks of her life.
A private service for Esther's family will be held on Saturday, May 16th at 10:30 AM at Our Savior Church in Marshalltown, Iowa. The funeral service for Esther will be livestreamed through the Mitchell Family Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m. To view please log into Facebook and find the link on the Mitchell Family Funeral Home Facebook page. To leave a memory or condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or phone 641-844-1234. Memorials in Esther's name may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Iowa River Hospice. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Esther and family.
Esther was born January 2, 1931 to Leslie and May Hartbeck in Hancock County. She attended Klemme High School and graduated in 1948. Following graduation, she entered Evangelical Deaconess School of Nursing and received her R.N in 1951.
Esther was united in marriage to Gene Seim on September 1st, 1951 at Evangelical & Reformed Church in Klemme, Iowa. The coupled lived in Marshalltown and raised six children.
Esther loved to take care of people and nursing was her passion. She held various nursing positions, doctor's offices and Intensive Care at the Marshalltown Hospital. In 1972 she accepted a position with Marshall County Public Health. Esther retired from this position in 1992. After retiring she kept active in the nursing field, working with school immunizations and helping with flu shots.
Left to remember and cherish her memory are her husband, Gene, her children, Deb Keller (Ron), Doug Seim, Tim Seim (Jan), Mindy Hutcheson (Jamey), Janelle Whaley (John). A younger sister, Mariam Fritzemeier (Bill). Thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lesley and May Hartbeck, her son Matthew Seim, grandson, Derick Seim, two older sisters Lucille Jurgemeyer and Marjorie Jurgemeyer.
