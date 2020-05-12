× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Esther May Seim

January 2, 1931 - May 9, 2020

Esther May Seim (Teddi), 89, of Marshalltown, Iowa passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Glenwood Place. The family would like to thank Glenwood Place and Iowa River Hospice for taking such good care of her in the last few weeks of her life.

A private service for Esther's family will be held on Saturday, May 16th at 10:30 AM at Our Savior Church in Marshalltown, Iowa. The funeral service for Esther will be livestreamed through the Mitchell Family Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m. To view please log into Facebook and find the link on the Mitchell Family Funeral Home Facebook page. To leave a memory or condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or phone 641-844-1234. Memorials in Esther's name may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Iowa River Hospice. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Esther and family.

Esther was born January 2, 1931 to Leslie and May Hartbeck in Hancock County. She attended Klemme High School and graduated in 1948. Following graduation, she entered Evangelical Deaconess School of Nursing and received her R.N in 1951.