Esther Acosta

Esther graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in 1955. She married David Acosta in 1958 and became an Army wife. She quickly learned that home is where the Army sends you and to “hurry up and wait.” She managed a household and children during David's deployment to Vietnam and other assignments in Minnesota, Texas, Hawaii, Michigan, and Virginia. She was a member of numerous military spouse organizations and volunteered for the March of Dimes and the Disabled American Veterans.

She raised five children: Michael (Virginia), Christina (Georgia), Michelle (Dan, South Carolina), Toni (Virginia), and Nicole (Erich, Florida). She deeply cherished her two grandchildren, Brandon and Elizabeth, and always brightened at any opportunity to talk about them. Esther imparted many gifts to her children. Michael credits her for not only giving him life but also emphasizing the importance of family communication. Christina is thankful her mother shared and demonstrated concern for those less fortunate. Michelle and Toni acquired a love for animals but specifically cats and fondly remember Esther preparing bread crumbs for birds. Nicole, a librarian, is grateful Esther introduced her to books and libraries at a young age. In her spare time, Esther loved reading fiction and history, watching westerns and anything starring Clint Eastwood, listening to the music of Neil Diamond, Bruce Springsteen, and more.