Esthalene "Tiny" Melva Shelton

May 28, 1944 - November 7, 2022

KASSON, MN - Tiny Shelton of Kasson, MN, passed peacefully at 78.

A selfless woman, she never met a stranger. Her compassion, humor, and zest for life were magic. A Minnesota Vikings fan, SKOL!

She was preceded in death by Herman Roseland and Esther Roseland-Hart, Owen Roseland, William Roseland, James Roseland, and Emma Rae.

She is survived by her son Jeremy Scott (Paige Cureton) Shelton and sisters Janice Marie (Richard) Worke, Joyce Ilene (Darrell) Gibbons, Barbara Ann (Kennebec) Kious, many nieces and nephews, and friends Tammy Smith Walker, Lynn Aube, Connie Weaver, Jason and Bridget Hawkins.

Donations to American Legion or Thielan foundation