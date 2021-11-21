Esteban “Steve” R. Ibarra

September 2, 1961-November 14, 2021

MASON CITY-Esteban “Steve” R. Ibarra, 60 of Mason City, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Mark Doebel officiating and military honors provided by the Mason City Veterans. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Steve was born September 2, 1961, the son of Rodolfo “Rudy” and Helen (Flores) Ibarra in Mason City. He married Cheryl Ray Demeree on August 31, 1991, at the First Congregational Church in Mason City. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2000.

Steve grew up in and attended school at Mason City; he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps following high school in 1978. While serving, he was an E-3 Lance Corporal, Military Police for two years, and a Machine Gunner for two years. He earned two meritorious medals and two letters of appreciation before his honorable discharge in 1982. Following his time in the military, Steve attended Dakota County Technical College where he earned an electrical lineworker degree. He worked as a lineman for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad based out of Superior, WI. He later worked various construction jobs in North Iowa while also managing his own rental properties. Steve was a member of the NRA, IBEW, and American Legion.

Frequently hunting, fishing, boating, and camping, Steve enjoyed the outdoors. He took especial pride of his activities as an outdoorsman. Over the years he would make countless pleasant memories hunting and fishing with his father, family, and friends. He also cherished any opportunity to ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his loving wife, Cheryl.

Steve is survived by his mother, Helen Ibarra; sisters, Yolanda Lichman, Mason City, Michele (Borden) Plunkett, Mason City, and Gloria Ibarra, Clear Lake; nieces, Elena Lichman, Mason City, Danielle Lichman, Chicago, IL, Alexa (Joseph) Holz, Wheaton, IL, and Jaclyn Sberal, Clear Lake; nephews, Alex Lichman Dallas, TX, Marcus Plunkett, Iowa City, IA, and Joseph Sberal, Clear Lake; and two step-daughters, April (Fellman) Beck and Sommer (Fellman) Alvarez, both of Minot, ND.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Ibarra; father, Rodolfo “Rudy” Ibarra; and brother-in-Law, Jon Lichman.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.