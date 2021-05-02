Esta D'Ann Reyerson

May 28, 1952-April 28, 2021

NORTHWOOD - Esta D'Ann Reyerson, 68, of Northwood died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, 705 Silver Lake Rd., Northwood, with Rev. Randy Baldwin officiating. Inurnment will be at Silver Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Silver Lake Cemetery.

Esta was born May 28, 1952, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy Weiland in Britt. She married Truman Hengesteg in 1973, in Britt and to that union three children were born, Hans, RaChael, and Kallie. She later married Dennis Reyerson on June 15, 2013, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church.