Esta D'Ann Reyerson
May 28, 1952-April 28, 2021
NORTHWOOD - Esta D'Ann Reyerson, 68, of Northwood died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, 705 Silver Lake Rd., Northwood, with Rev. Randy Baldwin officiating. Inurnment will be at Silver Lake Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Silver Lake Cemetery.
Esta was born May 28, 1952, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy Weiland in Britt. She married Truman Hengesteg in 1973, in Britt and to that union three children were born, Hans, RaChael, and Kallie. She later married Dennis Reyerson on June 15, 2013, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church.
A graduate of Britt High School, class of 1970, Esta attended Iowa School of Beauty and worked as a hairdresser for many years in Wyoming and Northwood. Prior to having a shop on Main St. in Northwood, she ran her shop in the basement of her home. Following her career as a cosmetologist, she worked for Demro Orthodontics (North Iowa Orthodontics) in Mason City for nearly 21 years; retiring in 2018.
Esta was a member of Silver Lake Lutheran Church and the Aristocrats Car Club in Northwood. She enjoyed completing crafts and attending all of her grandchildren's activities including: basketball games, track meets and baseball games. She also spent several hours helping manage the band, Stone Soup, and organize many practices and gigs.
Esta is survived by her husband, Dennis Reyerson; children, Hans (special friend, Krissy) Hengesteg, RaChael (Kent) Hanna, Kallie (Cory) Christian; step-children, Jason (Sarah) Reyerson, Diane (Matt) Frank and David (Jessica) Reyerson; grandchildren, Trevor, Garrett, Gage, McKenzie, Tyler, Morgan and Landyn; step-grandchildren, Grace, Ethan, Chloe, Jayden, Jaxon and Mikayla; great-granddaughter, Sophie; and brothers, Darrell (Jeanene) and Larry Weiland.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Terrie Weiland.
Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood. 641-324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.