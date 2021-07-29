Ervin "Steve" Meyer
October 31, 1947-July 25, 2021
MESERVEY-Ervin "Steve' Meyer, 73, most recently of Meservey, IA, formerly of Belmond, IA, and a Des Moines area native, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Heath Care Center, Mason City. Public Funeral service will be at 2 PM Thursday at First Reformed Church-Meservey. The Rev. Rodney Meester will be officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday at the church in Meservey from noon until 2 PM. Funeral service will be available to view on Thursday at 2 PM on the church You Tube Channel just go to the church website in advance of 2 PM Thursday to gain access for viewing.
Ervin Steve Meyer, the only son of Albert Christian and Erna Louise Leu Meyer, was born in Des Moines, IA, on October 31, 1947 In his youth years he grew up in the Malvern. IA, area and attended Malvern Iowa Public Schools and later completed his GED through Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg, IA. At age 17 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in Omaha, Neb. on August 26, 1965 and graduated from boot camp before his 18th birthday. For the next 4 years he proudly and fiercely served his country during the Viet Nam War spending part of his tenure on the front lines of the Combat Zone. During these years of active service he fulfilled many roles and received various commendations for his duty including National Defense Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Combat Action Medal with device, Vietnamese Service Medal with 4 Stars, and the Vietnamese Campaign Medal with Device. He specialized as a Field Battery Man. Steve was Honorably Discharge as a Private on April 12, 1969 after serving four years active and 2 years in Marine Reserves.
Upon returning to civilian life, Ervin was united in marriage to Carol Jean Segebart on April 17, 1970, at Sioux Falls, SD. This union brought three children into the world including son, Steve Allen Meyer, daughter Patricia Ferch, and a son John Meyer and a deceased daughter Sandra Lee Hunter.
Following their marriage Steve and Carol raised their children in various places as Steve followed his career in meat packing plants many years in commencing in Glenwood, Iowa, then on to Missouri, Omaha, and Montana. He later took up the career of being a professional long haul trucker and continued to drive until his health would no longer allow it even though he kept his CDL up until the time of his passing. Steve had a wide array of interest and hobbies and was very active until his health declined from Agent Orange Exposure from his years in the military, Despite his health concerns he still loved to spend time on his computer, outings to tour the country side with John, treks to auctions in the region, collecting western and old memorabilia, shooting guns, and of course was a "Pyrotechnician" who looked forward to blasting of fireworks of all kinds and attending various fireworks extravaganza. Steve and Carol enjoyed attending concerts and shared this love with their kids taking them to many shows. He loved all kinds of music and classic artists from Alabama, to the Bellamy Brothers, and everything in between. He loved attending the wide array of shows as part of the NIACC Performing Arts Series and gong to smaller venues such as Diamond Jo's Casino and others.
Steve loved to travel and he and Carol had done quite a bit of Rving over the years including favorite destinations in Mexico and Texas. He loved to fly and many times he had taken his kids to flying events where they experienced the adventure of the blue skies with him in planes and even in Huey Helicopters. Flying radio remote controlled aircraft was also a passion of his. Steve had a life long fondness for photography and had taken thousands of photos over the years. He still had his camera from the military days and had taken countless pictures of his tenure. He loved his four-legged friends and after losing his side kick "Charlie" in March of this year he decided he needed a new dog and ended up with his new buddy "Zena". He had been active over the years in the VFW and served for a time as commander of the Belmond Post and was a member of various other posts. He was also proud of the fact that he had achieved his on line pastoral degree. He was fortunate to have two of his children in the area in recent years who were diligent and dedicated caregivers and his son-in-law Mike was his "escape artist" orchestrater. He is survived by his son Steven Allen Meyer, Tiptonville, TN; Patricia (Mike) Ferch, Clear Lake, IA; and son John Meyer, Belmond, IA; 2 grandchildren: Alex Meyer, Clear Lake, IA, and Daniel Balcom, Sherburn, MN; In-laws Bill Segabart, Council Bluffs, IA, and Charles Segabart, Schleswig, IA. and a sister-in-law Ruby Friedrichsen, Denison, IA. along with many friends.
Ervin was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his mom and dad, wife Carol Jean Meyer and a daughter Sandra Lee Hunter, along with his in laws spouses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.