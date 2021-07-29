Ervin "Steve" Meyer

Steve loved to travel and he and Carol had done quite a bit of Rving over the years including favorite destinations in Mexico and Texas. He loved to fly and many times he had taken his kids to flying events where they experienced the adventure of the blue skies with him in planes and even in Huey Helicopters. Flying radio remote controlled aircraft was also a passion of his. Steve had a life long fondness for photography and had taken thousands of photos over the years. He still had his camera from the military days and had taken countless pictures of his tenure. He loved his four-legged friends and after losing his side kick "Charlie" in March of this year he decided he needed a new dog and ended up with his new buddy "Zena". He had been active over the years in the VFW and served for a time as commander of the Belmond Post and was a member of various other posts. He was also proud of the fact that he had achieved his on line pastoral degree. He was fortunate to have two of his children in the area in recent years who were diligent and dedicated caregivers and his son-in-law Mike was his "escape artist" orchestrater. He is survived by his son Steven Allen Meyer, Tiptonville, TN; Patricia (Mike) Ferch, Clear Lake, IA; and son John Meyer, Belmond, IA; 2 grandchildren: Alex Meyer, Clear Lake, IA, and Daniel Balcom, Sherburn, MN; In-laws Bill Segabart, Council Bluffs, IA, and Charles Segabart, Schleswig, IA. and a sister-in-law Ruby Friedrichsen, Denison, IA. along with many friends.