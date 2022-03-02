 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ernest Clarence Hanson

Ernest Clarence Hanson

Ernest Clarence Hanson

August 2, 1926-February 26, 2022

NORTHWOOD-Ernest Clarence Hanson, 95, of Northwood passed away peacefully on February 26, 2022. He was born August 2, 1926, in Albert Lea, MN to Emil & Clara (Kvale) Hanson and grew up on the family farm in Brookfield Township in Worth County with siblings Elmer & Grace. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 3, at Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home from 4-6pm, and the family will greet friends an hour before the celebration of life service with military honors at 11am March 4, also at Schroeder and Sites. Internment will follow at the Sunset Rest Cemetery.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

