Ernest Allen Van Weelden

September 20, 1928 - March 31, 2021

Ernest Allen Van Weelden passed away peacefully at his home on the family farm on March 31, 2021 at the age of 92.

Ernie was born on September 20, 1928 to William and Jennie Bouma Van Weelden at the rural Oskaloosa home of his parents, the ninth of fourteen children. He attended school in the Oskaloosa area and grew up helping his father on the family farm. As a boy, Ernie milked cows, plowed fields with a team of horses and later drove his father's tractor and one-row corn picker. Following his education, Ernie began working in the grocery business for Thriftway Grocery Stores.

In 1952, Ernie served his country in Korea as an MP in the Army, stationed near the 38th Parallel. Following his service, Ernie returned to work as a manager for Thriftway Grocery Stores in the Des Moines area.