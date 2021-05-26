Erin Tegland

November 27, 1942-May 22, 2021

CLARION-Erin Tegland, 78, of Clarion passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services for Erin Tegland will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 2211 130th Street rural Belmond with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will take place at St. Olaf Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Erin Marie Tegland, daughter of Leslie and Cleona (Leonard) Tegland, was born November 27, 1942 in Clarion, Iowa. Erin grew up on the family farm outside of Clarion, she was crowned Homecoming Queen in fall of 1960 then graduated from Clarion High School with the class of 1961.

After high school, Erin moved to California with some friends. She then moved back to Iowa and started working at the Iowa – Illinois gas electric company. There she met her husband to be Jack W. Henry.