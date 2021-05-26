Erin Tegland
November 27, 1942-May 22, 2021
CLARION-Erin Tegland, 78, of Clarion passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services for Erin Tegland will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 2211 130th Street rural Belmond with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will take place at St. Olaf Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Erin Marie Tegland, daughter of Leslie and Cleona (Leonard) Tegland, was born November 27, 1942 in Clarion, Iowa. Erin grew up on the family farm outside of Clarion, she was crowned Homecoming Queen in fall of 1960 then graduated from Clarion High School with the class of 1961.
After high school, Erin moved to California with some friends. She then moved back to Iowa and started working at the Iowa – Illinois gas electric company. There she met her husband to be Jack W. Henry.
The couple was united in marriage on April 24, 1965 at the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in rural Belmond. The couple moved to Eagle Grove where they raised their family. While being a stay at home mom, Erin attended Iowa Central Community College and earned her degree as a Registered Nurse.
Erin worked a wide variety of jobs in health care, including Bernard's Clinic, Y.O.U.R. Inc., Hamilton County Public Health and many assisted living facilities in the area. Being an advocate for those in need was most important to Erin in her career, evidenced by her writing and receiving a large grant for Hamilton County Public Health for breast health.
In her free time, she enjoyed camping with her family at Clear Lake, boating, reading, and volunteering for Relay for Life. Most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren.
Erin was one of the most beautiful, caring, nurturing, elegant, compassionate, patient, and strong woman. She will be remembered for her selfless care of others and her family.
She is survived by Jack W. Henry of Eagle Grove; children Lynn Zabel of Kanawha, Janet (Tim) Miller of Clear Lake and Bryce (Kati) Henry of Osage; grandchildren Jade Zabel, Katie Zabel (Justin Balk), Seth Zabel, Aiden Miller, Breck Miller, Bria Henry, and Asher Henry; great-grandchildren Jayse Zabel, twins Barrett and Blake Zabel and Codie Balk; sister Thelma Lindvall of Mason City along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Gael Olson.
Ewing Funeral Chapel, 1801 Central Ave. East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
