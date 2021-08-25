Erin L. Pohlman

May 2, 1983-August 21, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Erin L. Pohlman, 38, of Clear Lake, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania, with Pastor Craig Lutrell officiating. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be directed to the family of Erin Pohlman. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Erin Lynn (Stille) Pohlman was born on May 2, 1983 in Mason City to Glen and Connie Stille. She attended K-3 at Jefferson Elementary in Mason City, 4-9 SCMT, and 10-12 at Clear Lake High School. She attended NIACC and earned a Medical Assistant Degree. Later she attended Kaplan for her LPN. She worked at Oakwood Care Center until she was forced to quit because of her many health issues.

Erin married Matt Pohlman and they had one son, Camron.

In her spare time she loved to read, especially history and nonfiction books.