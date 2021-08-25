Erin L. Pohlman
May 2, 1983-August 21, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Erin L. Pohlman, 38, of Clear Lake, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania, with Pastor Craig Lutrell officiating. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be directed to the family of Erin Pohlman. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Erin Lynn (Stille) Pohlman was born on May 2, 1983 in Mason City to Glen and Connie Stille. She attended K-3 at Jefferson Elementary in Mason City, 4-9 SCMT, and 10-12 at Clear Lake High School. She attended NIACC and earned a Medical Assistant Degree. Later she attended Kaplan for her LPN. She worked at Oakwood Care Center until she was forced to quit because of her many health issues.
Erin married Matt Pohlman and they had one son, Camron.
In her spare time she loved to read, especially history and nonfiction books.
Erin spent much of her time with her son, Camron. He was the light of her life. A year ago she got a shih tzu, Finn, who was her constant companion. Erin also enjoyed listening to all kinds of music and knew all the words to any song that came on the radio. She loved traveling with her family and friend, Hope Ewing, to many places. Erin lived life to the fullest when she felt good.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Camron Shane Pohlman; father and mother, Glen and Connie Stille; aunts and uncles, Lynn (Dutch) Anker, Bruce (Alice) Stille, and Stan (Mari) Stille; cousins, and her close friend, Hope Ewing.
Erin was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard Smith, Jean Smith Payne, Lowell Payne, and Harlan and Rose Ann Stille.
A special recognition to Dr. Mark Mahoney for always helping Erin through the rough patches.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
