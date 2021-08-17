Erik Steven Jorde
June 6, 1944-August 5, 2021
Erik Steven Jorde, age 77, of Longview, Washington, died August 5, 2021, at Hospice in Longview. He was born June 6, 1944, in Forest City, Iowa, the son of Karl and Evelyn (Blomsness) Jorde. Erik was baptized on February 22, 1946 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage, Iowa, where he was raised. He was confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on June 14, 1959. He was a graduate of Osage Community High School graduating with the class of 1962. Erik was active in Boy Scouts achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended Luther College for one year and then enlisted in the Air Force. After leaving the military, he attended Mankato State University, Mankato, MN, graduating with a degree in accounting. He previously lived in Arizona, California, settling in Longview, Washington, where he was united in marriage to Sally Piper on May 9, 1987. Erik was employed by Shell Oil Company. After retiring, he worked part time for a Medical Equipment Company until his health no longer allowed him to.
Erik was a kind and gentle soul. He touched many lives and loved talking about his “roots" in Osage, IA. The time spent with his family and their children was very special.
Erik is survived by his wife, Sally Jorde of Longview; four stepsons, Mark Piper, Matthew Piper, Benjamin Piper, and Paul Piper of Longview, Washington; four grandsons and two granddaughters; a sister, Karen Jorde Ristau (Arlyn) of Denver, IA.; two nephews, Randall Ristau, Missoula, MT; Christopher Ristau (Tina), Denver, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Evelyn Jorde.
