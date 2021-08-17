Erik Steven Jorde, age 77, of Longview, Washington, died August 5, 2021, at Hospice in Longview. He was born June 6, 1944, in Forest City, Iowa, the son of Karl and Evelyn (Blomsness) Jorde. Erik was baptized on February 22, 1946 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage, Iowa, where he was raised. He was confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on June 14, 1959. He was a graduate of Osage Community High School graduating with the class of 1962. Erik was active in Boy Scouts achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended Luther College for one year and then enlisted in the Air Force. After leaving the military, he attended Mankato State University, Mankato, MN, graduating with a degree in accounting. He previously lived in Arizona, California, settling in Longview, Washington, where he was united in marriage to Sally Piper on May 9, 1987. Erik was employed by Shell Oil Company. After retiring, he worked part time for a Medical Equipment Company until his health no longer allowed him to.