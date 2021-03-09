Erik Budd
1949-2021
OSAGE-Erik Budd, 71, died at his home in Osage, IA. He was born in 1949 in Ames, IA. He graduated from Osage High School in 1968 and Concordia College, Moorhead Minnesota in 1972. He also earned a Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of North Dakota in 1984, with a major in Painting and a minor in Printmaking. He spent 21 years teaching art and history in the Win-E-Mac and Erskine, MN school system and lithography classes at Bemidji State University before moving to Scottsdale, Arizona to become a full-time artist in 1994. Erik spent the last 10 years living in Osage.
Erik's lifetime ambition was to be an artist. His artistic hero was Pablo Picasso, and wanted to emulate him by pursuing his dreams of developing a unique artistic style. His first artistic endeavor, as a child was to draw horses on the back of his dad's sales reports of which some had not yet been submitted. Erik's paintings and sculptures are included in major collections of corporations, universities and museums as well as numerous private collections. He was a well known artist in the upper Midwest and exhibited his work principally in Minneapolis, Scottsdale and Santa Fe as well as Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and St Louis. His final art exhibit was in Osage in 2010, where he showed 250 pieces of his art, selling over 200.
In addition to his artistic talents and accomplishments Erik was a daydreamer and a music lover of all genres, especially Bruce Springsteen. He will be remembered by his children as a hard worker - after teaching all day he would spend a few hours painting or drawing at home, and in the summer he used the fairground buildings in Fosston, MN as a studio, painting from 9-5 every day. He was a patient teacher, someone you could talk to about anything, calm in stressful situations, supportive, and made you feel like you could do things.
Erik is survived by daughter Shannon (Budd) and Ryan Ingebritsen who live in Chicago, IL and Alex and Lillia Budd and two grandchildren, Walker and Elloise who live in Bloomington, MN; three brothers Mark and Gita Budd in Washington DC; Paul and Val Budd in Albert Lea, MN, and Steve Budd and Patti Kral in Mundelein, IL.
A memorial service will be scheduled when the Covid pandemic has passed and it is safe for family and friends to travel. Erik will be buried in the family plot in Osage, Iowa.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
