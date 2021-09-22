Emily Jo Majerczyk was born September 26, 2000 in Mason City, the daughter of Marcus M. and Dena J. (Paulus) Majerczyk. From her first day, Emily was a fighter, and took each hurdle life had for her in stride. She was born with Tetralogy of Fallot as well as Cystic Fibrosis, and never let it stop her. She grew up in Clear Lake, where she was active in National Honor Society, Band, Marching Band, Pep Band, and Speech Club, making it to state three times. Emily participated in many school plays before graduating Clear Lake High School in 2019 with four years of 4.0s. She continued her education at NIACC and continued to excel. She was honored with NIACC's Student Leadership Award, a recipient of their Outstanding Student Achievement, Pathway to Success, was a member of PTK, and was admitted into the NIACC Hall of Fame for her academics. Emily was attentive to others and tutored many chemistry students before graduating from NIACC in 2021 with another 4.0. Emily was continuing her education at Iowa State University this fall where she was working to become a software engineer.