Emily Hjelle

Emily R. Hjelle
Dec. 1, 1982 – Sept. 29, 2019
Emily Rae Hjelle, 36, passed away September 29, 2019 in Dumont, IA.
A Celebration of Emily's Life will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating.
The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. A time of sharing and remembrance will be held immediately following the service.
In honor of Emily, memorials may be directed in care of her family.
Emily Rae Hjelle was born December 1, 1982 in Mason City, IA the daughter of Leland and Patty (Shaffer) Hjelle. Growing up in Mason City, Emily attended Mason City High School, graduating from Mason City Alternative School in 2001. In 1997 Emily and her love, Miguel Perez were blessed with a son, Antonio. The couple was later blessed with two more boys, Micheal and Nikolai. The family made their home in Mason City where Emily was able to stay home and raise her sons.
In her younger years Emily was a dedicated and talented runner. Earning records that still stand today. She was an outgoing, smart woman who was never afraid to tell you her honest opinion. In life her goal was to always be happy and could constantly be found with a smile on her face.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Leland and Patty Hjelle of Mason City; her friend, Miguel Perez of Mason City; three sons, Antonio, Micheal, and Nikolai Perez; sisters, Jessica Hjelle and Hannah Schriever both of Mason City; paternal grandfather, Helmer Hjelle; Miguel's mother, Renee Perez and his grandmother, Jovita Perez; her best friend, Jenny Melby; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.
Preceding her in death are her paternal grandmother, Nita Hjelle; maternal grandparents, Jan and Phil Seely; a cousin, Amanda Sue Hjelle; as well as numerous extended family members.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
