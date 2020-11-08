Emilie A. Moore

December 25, 1932-November 4, 2020

Emilie Agnes Moore, 87, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Emilie Agnes Moore was born on December 25, 1932 at Clarkson, NE to Frank Sr. and Antonia (Jindra) Cerny. She was raised in Nebraska, attending high school and then entering the Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne. After college, Emilie was a teacher in a country school in rural Nebraska. On June 23, 1954 she was united in marriage to Marvin Mark Moore at Clarkson, NE. After marrying, Emilie left teaching to become a full-time mother to her five children.

As the children grew older, Emilie re-entered the workforce holding various positions until choosing to become the editor of the Beresford Republic (Beresford, SD) and the Elkton Record (Elkton, SD). Emilie enjoyed her role, since she was able to meet new people and have unique experiences.

For nearly 40 years, Emilie was known as the Avon lady. Avon soon became Emilie's passion, as she continued to sell while the family moved throughout the Midwest. Her joy originated from visiting homes and enjoying a cup of coffee with her customers.