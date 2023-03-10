Elwilda “El” Etchen

May 10, 1932-March 6, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Elwilda “El” Elizabeth Etchen 90, died peacefully Monday, March 6, 2023 at her home.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa, with Rev. Steve Bang officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Marion Center Cemetery, Latimer, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the Etchen Scholarship at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428 or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in the memory of El.

Elwilda Elizabeth Fink was born May 10th, 1932, in rural Latimer, Iowa, the daughter of C.W. “Bill” and Elizabeth (Schermer) Fink. Baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and a graduate of Franklin Consolidated Community High School, Latimer. After graduation El was united in marriage to Max G. Bruns on March 3, 1956, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. El was employed for many years at Farmers Hybrid in Hampton. Later, she worked at Bruns Machine & Welding in Rowan. After Max's passing, she continued with Bruns Machine and Welding.

On July 18, 1982, El was united in marriage to Carroll L. Etchen and moved to Crestview Farm, Clear Lake where she continued her love for flowers and gardening. She spent many years providing blooming flowers at Zion Lutheran. She also valued helping with many college scholarships for Zion Lutheran high school graduates. El enjoyed many winters at their home in Port Richey, FL. In 2013, they were awarded the “Prettiest Farm in Iowa” in Our Iowa Magazine.

El will be greatly missed by her husband Carroll Etchen, of Clear Lake; step-daughter Teri (Mark) Larson of Ames, IA; brother-in-law Winferd Schramm of Battle Creek, IA, sister-in-law of Elanor Fink, Latimer, IA, friends Chad (Nicole) Weidemann, of Lakeville, MN and their children Jasmine, William and Gabrielle Weidemann; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

El is preceded in death by her parents, husband Max; siblings Verald Fink, Marvin Fink and Arnelda Schramm.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428

641-357-2193