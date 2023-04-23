Elvira D. Kuhlers

August 30, 1924-April 18, 2023

BELMOND-Elvira D. Kuhlers, 98, of Meservey, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at First Reformed Church, 620 2nd Street in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Memorials may be directed to the First Reformed Church of Meservey.

Elvira Dorothy (Unverferth) Kuhlers was born on August 30, 1924, near Meservey, IA and died on April 18, 2023, at the age of 98 in Belmond, IA. She was the daughter of Ernest and Neeskea (Jansen Prilipp) Unverferth. She attended Meservey Consolidated School and graduated from Meservey High School in 1941.

Elvira was united in marriage to Clarence Edward Kuhlers on November 12, 1944, at the First Reformed Church parsonage in Meservey. Five children were born from this union. Following the marriage, they farmed for one year near Ventura and then moved to a farm near Meservey, where they farmed for 50 years. Clarence died October 7, 1996, and in 2000, Elvira moved to the town of Meservey. Elvira was a member of the First Reformed Church, the Reformed Church Women, and the Golden Years Club. Elvira enjoyed gardening, playing games, having family dinners, and hosting after-church coffees.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Daryl (Carmelita) Kuhlers of Waverly, AL, Kathleen (Richard) Miller of Meservey, IA, Ronald (Linda) Kuhlers of Belmond, IA, and Chad (Amy) Kuhlers of Clear Lake, IA.

She is also survived by brother-in-law Milton Kuhlers.

Elvira had thirteen grandchildren: Justin (Haley) Kuhlers, Darren Kuhlers, Patrick (Sarah) Kuhlers, Brian (Andrea) Miller, Shawn (Colleen) Miller, Joshua (Shannon) Miller, Becky (Mark) O'Neill, Melissa (Brian) Bonjour, Ryan Kuhlers, Nicole (Matthew) Peterson, Allison (Dustin) Ward, Christopher (Shawna) Kuhlers, and Anthony Kuhlers.

Great Grandchildren include: Mollie, Reid, Josie, Peyton, Bailey, Cole, Mason, Campbell, Emily, Andrew, William, Mary, Anika, Claire, Connor, Zackary, Chelsie, Emma, Logan, Rylan, Lauren, Justin, Joey (Kelly), Amber, Audrina, Rowen, Levi, Ethan, Christian, and Charlie.

Great-Great Grandchildren include: Beckham, Delanie, Katie, Charlotte and Haisley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and son-in-law, Linda (Ricki) Lueders, grandson Ryan Kuhlers, siblings and in-laws Mabel (John) Lauen, Ruth (Wayne)Waddingham, Bernita Pals (Daniel Pals and Melvin Kreitlow), Elmer (Cora) Prilipp, Francis (Gene) Ostendorf, Raymond (Minnie) Kuhlers, Harry (Beverly) Kuhlers, Janice Kuhlers, lone (Harvey) Oltman, and Elmer (Eloise) Kuhlers.

