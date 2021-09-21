Elsie Page Musser

Before Elsie's marriage she worked at the telephone company and attended the Cadets Nurses Corp. She became a homemaker after her children were born and took care of the needs of others. Through the years she was a daycare provider, worked in the high school lunchroom, and was a hospice volunteer for 10 years. Elsie made visits to nursing home residents and to people that were homebound so they would know they were not forgotten. She was known for her baking; many neighbors, friends, family, and businesses she frequented were recipients of her baked goods. She loved animals and always made sure strays were given care, and her house was home to numerous pets over many years.