Elsie Mae Chisholm

October 19, 1933-April 25, 2022

OSAGE-Elsie Mae Chisholm, age 88, of Osage, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Christ in Osage with Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with a Scripture Service to follow.

Elsie was born in Fertile, on October 19, 1933, the daughter of Elbin and Beulah (Hovland) Suby. She attended Fertile schools, played basketball and graduated in 1951. After graduation Elsie worked in the pharmacy at the Park Clinic and Hospital in Mason City.

Elsie met the love of her life, Leo. They were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church on August 16, 1954 in Mason City. To this union three children were born, Timothy Chisholm, Cynthia Ehrisman and Jon Chisholm.

She was awarded the PHT award from the University of Minnesota for Putting Husband Thru.

Elsie helped when they owned the funeral home in Riceville for 13 years and then in Monticello, Iowa. They operated a Sears Catalog Store in Osage for 8 years. Leo went into the insurance and investment business and Elsie served as secretary for over 40 years.

Elsie loved to cook and bake, especially on Sundays or special occasions. She was a member of the Chit Chat birthday group. She with Leo liked to travel. They made it to all 50 states, except Alaska. When they went to Europe, they visited 9 different countries. The best was Ireland. Together they also spent 25 years in the winter in Arizona, Texas and best of all, Florida.

Elsie battled Rheumatoid Arthritis and cardiomyopathy for over 32 years. She was a cancer survivor.

Elsie loved her husband, her greatest love was for her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her: parents; brothers, Norman Suby, Adell Suby, Ardhe Suby and Ron Suby; and sister Sondra Oswald.

Most of her activities were curtailed the past 3 years because of her health, but she never gave up. She fought to the end. Elsie will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Mitchell County Relay for Life.

