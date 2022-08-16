VENTURA-Elsie Lillian Wilson 100, died Sunday August 14th, 2022 at the Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Sunday August 21st, 2022 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA, 50428; with Pastor Dennis Ganz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa.