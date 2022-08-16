Elsie Lillian Wilson
VENTURA-Elsie Lillian Wilson 100, died Sunday August 14th, 2022 at the Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Sunday August 21st, 2022 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA, 50428; with Pastor Dennis Ganz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193