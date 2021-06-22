Elsa Viola Karlsson Pearson

Elsa loved to read and had a deep faith. She made sure Gary and Christie attended Sunday school and confirmation, even though church was 15 miles away from the farm. She was a circle member at Our Savior's Lutheran and later a member of the David Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the Just-a-Mere club, a neighborhood club in Little Cedar. In retirement she learned how to golf and quickly became highly skilled, winning local trophies and prizes. She was also good at crafts, sewed, knitted, painted china, and created a beautiful ceramic creche. Elsa enjoyed traveling alongside Ingemar and friends, and together they explored the U.S. and Canada in their RV. They made trips “home” to Sweden every few years and hosted their Swedish family members in the U.S. often. They began spending winters in Arizona in the early 1970's and continued that tradition until 2018. Elsa was not an extrovert, but she loved to play cards and laugh with family and a number of very close lifelong friends.