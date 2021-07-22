Elsa Mae Groe

February 19, 1942-July 6, 2021

OCALA, FL-Elsa Mae Groe, 79, of Ocala FL, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was born February 19, 1942, to Orlin and Norma Madson Groe in rural Northwood, Iowa.

Elsa graduated from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, with a degree in Sociology. She she spent many years working for the State of Wisconsin as a social worker.

After moving to Florida with her partner Barb they enjoyed golfing and spending time with family and friends. She was avid gardener, church volunteer, and active participant in the Central Florida Master Choir

Elsa is remembered for being a great sister and aunt, having a superior wit and sense of humor, and for her compassion for all those around her.

Elsa was preceded in death by both parents; her partner Barb Norstrom, brothers Charles, Wayne, and Lynn; niece Becky and nephew Noel. Elsa is survived by brothers John (Bev) of Boone, Iowa, and Brian (Diana) of West Plains, Missouri, and sisters Karen of Algona, Iowa, and Linda (Griff) of Northwood, Iowa, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a celebration of her life at Sion Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, Iowa at the annual family reunion next June.