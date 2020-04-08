× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 2, 1935—April 2, 2020

Age 84, of Northfield, MN passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. Eloyce Janet Tweeten was born on June 2, 1935 in Forest City, IA to Arthur and Violet Hugelen.

After graduating from St. Olaf College with a B.A. degree in music education in 1957, Eloyce taught vocal music for several years before marrying Luther Gilbert Tweeten of Lake Mills, IA on June 26, 1960. They first lived in Ames, IA where Luther was attending the university. In 1961 they went to Europe, bought a Volkswagen and visited 13 countries over three months.

In 1962 they moved to Stillwater, OK where they raised their family. In 1988 they moved to Columbus, OH after their children had grown. In December 2019 they moved to Northfield to be near their daughter.

Eloyce was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother and homemaker. Her passions included sewing, entertaining, decorating, traveling, volunteering, singing in the choir and playing the organ in church.

Eloyce was preceded in death by her mother, father and grandson Aidan Bosworth.