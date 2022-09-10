 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elodia Marie Sullivan

  • 0
Elodia Marie Sullivan

Elodia Marie Sullivan

September 8, 2022

MASON CITY-Elodia Marie Sullivan, 95, of Mason City, IA died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Fullerton Funeral Home. Reverend Kent Mechler will be officiating with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News