Elodia Marie Sullivan
September 8, 2022
MASON CITY-Elodia Marie Sullivan, 95, of Mason City, IA died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Fullerton Funeral Home. Reverend Kent Mechler will be officiating with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes