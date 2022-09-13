Elodia Marie Sullivan

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Fullerton Funeral Home. Reverend Kent Mechler will be officiating with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Elodia was born on February 20, 1927 in Union, IA to Claude and Sarah Osborne. She was united in marriage to Cleo Dee Sullivan. The couple later divorced. Elodia was a full time mother to her beautiful children, they were her life. For about a year she worked at her daughter's flower shop. Elodia really enjoyed working with her daughters and granddaughter. She wanted to be remembered by these words, “Love life and tell everyone to love each other.”