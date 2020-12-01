Elnora R. Thompson

Some of her activities were Awana, Sunday School teacher, Farm Bureau Women, Rural Women's Chorus, and Association for Retarded Children.

Elnora liked to read and garden, and try new recipes; crossword puzzles, word search, cookbook collections, and needlework.

She traveled to all 50 states and several other countries. She and Terry spent 30 years wintering in the south, 25 of which were at Bibleville Park, near Alamo, TX. There she served as postmistress for the Bibleville Park for many years. She also tutored Mexican children for 15 years.

Elnora accepted Jesus into her life at the age of 15 at an evangelical meeting at the Methodist Church in Lake Mills.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert in 1953; daughter, Nancy in 2016; and sister, Althea in 2018.

Survivors include her husband, Terry; son, Tracy (Diane) Thompson of Forest City, IA; daughter, Cynthia (Roger) Solomonson of Leland, IA; daughter, Marcia (Craig) of Mason City, IA; as well as 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com