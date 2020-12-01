Elnora R. Thompson
October 25, 1924-November 20, 2020
Elnora R. Thompson, 96, of Forest City died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Country Meadow Place in Mason City, Iowa.
Private Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page. Masks are mandated and social distancing will be observed.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.
Burial will be held in the Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donor's charity of choice.
Elnora was born at Bingham Lake, MN, on October 25, 1924, to John and Gladys (Moll) Hagerman.
She attended country school, and graduated from Scarville High School as valedictorian, after which she attended Waldorf College, then taught country schools (Logan #3 and Forest #3) and Leland.
On February 1, 1946, Elnora married Terry Thompson, to this union, children, Tracy, Cynthia, Nancy, and Marcia were born.
Some of her activities were Awana, Sunday School teacher, Farm Bureau Women, Rural Women's Chorus, and Association for Retarded Children.
Elnora liked to read and garden, and try new recipes; crossword puzzles, word search, cookbook collections, and needlework.
She traveled to all 50 states and several other countries. She and Terry spent 30 years wintering in the south, 25 of which were at Bibleville Park, near Alamo, TX. There she served as postmistress for the Bibleville Park for many years. She also tutored Mexican children for 15 years.
Elnora accepted Jesus into her life at the age of 15 at an evangelical meeting at the Methodist Church in Lake Mills.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert in 1953; daughter, Nancy in 2016; and sister, Althea in 2018.
Survivors include her husband, Terry; son, Tracy (Diane) Thompson of Forest City, IA; daughter, Cynthia (Roger) Solomonson of Leland, IA; daughter, Marcia (Craig) of Mason City, IA; as well as 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
