Elmer L. Brodersen

(1932-2020)

Manly - Elmer Lorenz Brodersen, 87, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30am October 2, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA, with Reverend Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 9:00am to 10:30am on October 2, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St Manly, IA. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests that memorials may be directed to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Elmer was born on November 21, 1932, the son of Christian and Elly (Hintz) Brodersen of Manly, IA. He was a graduate of Manly High School's Class of 1951. After graduation he enlisted into the Air Force, serving his Nation proudly. On April 18,1954, Elmer married Marolyn Backhaus in Manly, IA, and to this union five children were born.