Elmer F. Young

A private funeral service will be held Thursday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. A public graveside service will be held 1:30 P.M., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Garner with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Current CDC guidelines for social distancing will be observed if you plan to attend the graveside service.

Elmer Ferdinand Young, the son of Rudolph and Mary (Simper) Young, was born May 29, 1932 on a farm one mile west of Garner. He attended country school until the eighth grade and graduated from Garner High School in 1951. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Garner and worked for the Milwaukee Railroad. On May 1, 1956 he married Bonnie Iverson at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. They lived in Garner all of their married life where they raised their three children. Elmer continued to work at the railroad until 1968 when he became a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. After retiring from the post office, he worked part-time at Ace Hardware in Garner for a few years. He enjoyed his family, golfing, playing cards, cooking and gardening.