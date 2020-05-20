Elmer F. Young
May 29, 1932 - May 17, 2020
GARNER – Elmer F. Young, 87, of Garner died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.
A private funeral service will be held Thursday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. A public graveside service will be held 1:30 P.M., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Garner with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Current CDC guidelines for social distancing will be observed if you plan to attend the graveside service.
The service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Cataldo Funeral Home and available for viewing after the service on the funeral home website tribute wall.
Memorials may be directed to the Garner Volunteer Ambulance Service. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Elmer Ferdinand Young, the son of Rudolph and Mary (Simper) Young, was born May 29, 1932 on a farm one mile west of Garner. He attended country school until the eighth grade and graduated from Garner High School in 1951. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Garner and worked for the Milwaukee Railroad. On May 1, 1956 he married Bonnie Iverson at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. They lived in Garner all of their married life where they raised their three children. Elmer continued to work at the railroad until 1968 when he became a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. After retiring from the post office, he worked part-time at Ace Hardware in Garner for a few years. He enjoyed his family, golfing, playing cards, cooking and gardening.
He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the Garner VFW and American Legion.
Elmer is survived by his three children, Pat (Karen) Young of San Diego, CA, Jeff (Joyce) Young of Eden Prairie, MN and Valerie (Dean) Carolus of Klemme; seven grandchildren, Kristina Young, Kevin Young, Noah Young, Nicole Young, Brett (Caitlin) Carolus, Trevor Carolus and Taryn Carolus; four brothers, Robert (Mildred) Young of Garner, Francis Young of Garner, Carl (Diane) Young of Garner and Richard Young of Garner; a sister-in-law, LoEtta Young of Garner; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie in 2000; sister, Mary Ann Stupka; brothers, Anthony and Raymond Young; sisters-in-law, Mary Young, Shirlene Young and Sandy Young; brother-in-law, Raymond Stupka; and nephew, Warren Stupka. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
