Ellyn Beland

September 11, 1952- May 13, 2023

Ellyn Beland died on May 13. She was born on September 11, 1952 to Lawrence and Joyce Dow in Charles City Iowa. She was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother.

Ellyn enjoyed reading, shopping, rose gardening and sunshine. She had a way of brightening your day with a kind word or a smile.

She is survived by her husband, Doug; a son, John, his wife, Kelly, and a favorite granddaughter, Katherine.

Also missing her are her siblings, Jane (Ken) Siefken, Pat (Curtis) Christopherson, Deb (Tom) Chambers and Tom Dow; and special sister, Barbra (Gary) Veeder, who gave her a kidney and 25 feisty years.

Graveside services will be held June 17, 2023 at 11 am at the Rockford Cemetery. A time of fellowship follows at 2701 Balsam Ave, Osage.