Ellsworth F. Clark

In 1958, The Clark Band with Ira Clark (father), Rose Clark (mother), and brother, Clarence (drums) began playing the Mason City senior citizens dance every Wednesday. This weekly appearance lasted 55 years. Clark also booked his band as Ellsworth Clark and the Notables and The Ellsworth Clark Orchestra. In 1967, Clark met Karen Rose Haverly (Wesley, IA) on the dance floor of the Surf Ballroom. After a brief courtship Ellsworth and Karen Clark were married at the Wesley Catholic Church April 25, 1968. Until the death of Karen Rose Clark (May 14, 2018) they would never spend a day apart. Clark referred to Karen as a “peach”. Clark booked bands with 6 to 12 pieces. North Iowa dancers recall the Clarks appearing as a couple. During 50 years the Clarks continued a dedication to senior citizens events and appeared at hundreds of nursing homes. The Clarks were active in fundraising, church events, and charity functions. Several long term jobs included New Year's Eve dances at the Swaledale Community Center, Fourth of July week (PM Park), the North Iowa Fair with square dance shows, and for twenty years Saturdays Knights of Pythias, Des Moines. In the 2000's the Clarks recorded Scenes from an Iowa dance hall (Nashville, TN) with sons James and Jason. The Clarks were active in Holy Family Church, Sacred Heart Church, and many organizations as teachers of music, and cultural history (NIACC and Iowa Arts). Clark is recognized as having taught 200 fiddle players Scot Irish and European songs taught to him as a boy from eight generations of Clarks. In 1970, Clark participated in the Iowa State Fair Fiddler's Contest. Despite opposition to competition among fiddlers, from 1970 to the mid 2000's Clark placed in the top five fiddlers in Iowa 35 times. Clark also participated in the Yankton, SD Fiddler's Contest from a love of barn dance shows and radio. Clark's friendships with fiddlers led to a lifetime achievement award (South Dakota) and appearances on record, and an invitation to record from the Smithsonian Institute (Washington, DC). Clark was a gentle and kind teacher for any young fiddle player interested in learning old time tunes, polkas, or schottisches. Clark spent a lifetime inviting people to dance with appreciation of friends and laughter. Clark's love of fellow working musicians was a driving force in working until May 10, 2018 when a stroke ended his career. Clark's last days were spent with visits from friends interested in learning of his experiences from the bandstand. Clark never missed an appearance by an entertainer at the home and encouraged all talent. Clark addressed letters, and received calls from dancers and musicians. In the early 1970s Clark joined the Musicians Union (local 230) to book a five state region. Clark's support of live music led to a seat on the musician union's board of officers. From a chance meeting Clark became a delegate to the North Iowa Area District Labor Council. Clark was elected over 35 times and received a lifetime achievement award for his service and unanimous election 17 times. After a life in farming, Clark concentrated on his appreciation of dancers. Clark's hopes were of people enjoying each other and continuing to dance.