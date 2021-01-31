Ellen Lou Anderson

October 4, 1930 - January 29, 2021

Clear Lake – Ellen Lou Anderson, 90, of Clear Lake, formerly of Joice, died Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Per Ellen's wishes, her body was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Joice, also at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Association and Concordia Cemetery.

Ellen was born October 4, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Amanda “Mandy” (Skutle) Granskou. She grew up in Joice, IA and married R. Deane Anderson on December 25, 1947. Deane preceded her in death on September 23, 1996.