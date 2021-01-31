Ellen Lou Anderson
October 4, 1930 - January 29, 2021
Clear Lake – Ellen Lou Anderson, 90, of Clear Lake, formerly of Joice, died Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.
Per Ellen's wishes, her body was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Joice, also at a later date.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Association and Concordia Cemetery.
Ellen was born October 4, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Amanda “Mandy” (Skutle) Granskou. She grew up in Joice, IA and married R. Deane Anderson on December 25, 1947. Deane preceded her in death on September 23, 1996.
Ellen was an accomplished piano and organ player who spent decades serving Beaver Creek Lutheran Church and teaching piano lessons. Over the years she developed a reputation as a genealogist tracing family and others' Norwegian roots, earning her special access to archives in Norway and the United States. Ellen became an expert in Norwegian rug and tapestry hooking and hardanger, producing and creating numerous pieces for use and exhibition. She was an avid reader, her favorite pastime, followed closely by the NY Times crosswords.
Ellen is survived by four children, Laurie (Gary) Brue of Joice, Rachel Anderson of Clear Lake, Roberta Howie of Garner, and Jennifer Tatum of Clear Lake; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Marta) Sorensen, Isaac (Heather) Sorensen, Jacob (Nichole) Sorensen, Dr. Carlie Brue, Peter (Dawn) Brue, Amanda (Jason) Burton, Alexander Howie, Zachary Tatum and Cole Tatum; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Layne Granskou; and sister, Carleen Grandon.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.