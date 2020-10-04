Elizabeth Regan

She taught us to balance a checkbook, say the rosary, iron pillowcases, keep a ledger, write a proper letter, play cards, make a bed correctly and most importantly to answer the phone. “Regans' residence, this is (name) speaking.” Protocol was important to Mom.

When asked what contributed to her long life, Mom was quick to say “I walked every single day.” She stayed active long after retirement, leading exercise classes at the YMCA, and walking from her home in the center of town to the library, the grocery store, the bank and church. She persisted even into her later years, necessitating Yak Tracks on the bottoms of her shoes so she wouldn't slip and fall. And fall she did - famously, in fact.

Time and again she would fall, only to stand back up with the comment “I'm just fine!” She had absolutely unbreakable bones. When it came time for the use of a walker, she insisted on calling it her “cart.” Near her late 80's she could be found sitting on the seat and pushing it backwards across the pedestrian bridge on her way back from a walk downtown. “It's better exercise that way.”