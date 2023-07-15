September 7, 1936-July 7, 2023

MASON CITY-Elizabeth R. “Betty” Morse, 86, of Mason City passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, July 7, 2023, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Epiphany Parish—St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 fifth St SE, Mason City, IA with Rev. Neil Manternach, celebrant. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family will greet friends and relatives from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 third St NE, Mason City.

Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or Hospice of North Iowa.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Hospice of North Iowa, and particularly to Dr. Sajadian and her nurse Jeri, for their devoted care of Betty.

Betty was born on September 7, 1936, in Mason City, Iowa to her parents Marvin and Dorothy (Igou) Carroll. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School, graduating with the class of 1954. She married the love of her life Gordon Morse on October 4, 1958 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with two sons, David and Douglas.

Upon graduation Betty began working for North Western Bell Telephone Comp any as a local telephone operator, then in the business office as a service representative. In later years she worked at John Adams Middle School as a paraprofessional.

Betty was a lifelong member of Epiphany Parish—St. Joseph Church in Mason City. She and Gordon were the first two Eucharist Ministers at St. Joseph. Both taught CCD classes for several years. Betty was active in church circle and activities.

Betty belonged to several bridge clubs and women’s golf associations in Mason City, Clear Lake, and Mesa, Arizona.

Betty and Gordon spent 25 winters in Mesa, Arizona, playing golf, bridge, and getting together with Iowa friends to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Betty is survived by two sons, David and his wife, Dawn and their children, Nathaniel and Matthew; and Douglas and his wife, Ann and their children, Aaron and Claire, Abby and Tony, Andrew and Lauren. Her brother-in-law, Ron Weber; three nieces, Elizabeth and Devery Krupchak, Kathryn Weber, and Susan and Bob Bartsch, as well as extended relatives and many friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Gordon; her mother, Dorothy (Igou) Carroll; sister, Patricia (Carroll) Weber; grandparents, George and Agnes (Colloton) Igou; aunt, Ruth (Igou) Wilfong; and niece, Andrea Weber.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA, 50401. ColonialChapels.com. 641-423-2372