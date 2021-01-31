Elizabeth “Liz” Koehler

April 25, 1928-January 28, 2021

Elizabeth “Liz” Koehler, 92, of Rockford, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

A celebration of life and inurnment at the West St. Charles Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Elizabeth “Liz” Margaret (Druschel) Koehler, the daughter of William and Fannie Druschel, was born April 25, 1928. After graduation, Liz taught at a country school for one year.

On November 27, 1949, Liz was united in marriage to Donald Koehler at the Rockford United Methodist Church. The couple made their home on the Koehler family farm where they raised their family and farmed. They were able to spend most of their lifetime on the family farm until moving to the Nora Springs Care Center in April of 2016.

Liz was a member of West St. Charles United Methodist Church, Royal Neighbors of America, Former Rural Teachers, Ulster Homemakers and served as the Ulster Township clerk for many years. She loved to sew, bake and work on many crafts. Liz enjoyed sharing her chocolate chip cookies with whoever stopped at the farm, especially her grandchildren.