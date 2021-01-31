 Skip to main content
Elizabeth “Liz” Koehler
April 25, 1928-January 28, 2021

Elizabeth “Liz” Koehler, 92, of Rockford, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

A celebration of life and inurnment at the West St. Charles Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Elizabeth “Liz” Margaret (Druschel) Koehler, the daughter of William and Fannie Druschel, was born April 25, 1928. After graduation, Liz taught at a country school for one year.

On November 27, 1949, Liz was united in marriage to Donald Koehler at the Rockford United Methodist Church. The couple made their home on the Koehler family farm where they raised their family and farmed. They were able to spend most of their lifetime on the family farm until moving to the Nora Springs Care Center in April of 2016.

Liz was a member of West St. Charles United Methodist Church, Royal Neighbors of America, Former Rural Teachers, Ulster Homemakers and served as the Ulster Township clerk for many years. She loved to sew, bake and work on many crafts. Liz enjoyed sharing her chocolate chip cookies with whoever stopped at the farm, especially her grandchildren.

Living family members include her daughter, Linda (Joel) Miller of Rudd; two grandsons: Joshua Miller of Rudd and Jacob (Jamie) Miller of Las Cruces, New Mexico; along with numerous nieces, nephews, special family friends and neighbors.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don on August 14, 2016; son, William “Bill” on February 11, 2013; sister, MaryAnn (Bud) Hayward; and two brothers: Arthur (Betty) Druschel and Lindsay (Virgene) Druschel.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Nora Springs Care Center for their professional care and kindness. It is greatly appreciated.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

