Elizabeth "Liz" A. Lindell

Liz was a loving, dedicated caregiver to everyone she knew. She devoted her life to her family and was constantly found in the stands. Whether it was sporting events, dance, or choir performances, Liz was her children's, grandchildren's and Dale's biggest supporter. Over the years the family was able to share numerous camping trips together and found peace in the outdoors. Liz looked forward to Wednesday Card Club and never turned down a good game of Texas Hold'em. She had a sense of humor that was always ready, even if it's delivery came off dry. Music brought happiness to Liz, and as a member of the choir in Manly, Hudson, and Mesa she was able to share her voice with many people. This gift of music was passed along to her children and grandchildren. Most of all, Liz's family filled her with pride and joy, and time spent with them was treasured. If her life could be measured by love given and received, it would be eternally overflowing.