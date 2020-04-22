Elizabeth J. Clough Sutherlin

March 20, 1954 - April 17, 2020
Elizabeth Jean Clough Sutherlin, Indianapolis, IN, 66, passed away April 17 surrounded by family in her home after a long battle with cancer. Buff, as she was known by many friends in Mason City where she grew up, worked with IU Health. She was a dedicated Girl Scout volunteer, avid birder and gardener. She was preceded by her parents Ray and Frances Clough and sister Margaret Anne, and is survived by her husband Allan and two children Margaret and Thomas. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to the American Cancer Society or the Lime Creek Nature Center. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
