Elizabeth ‘Bettie' Babinski Huntley passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa; surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at St Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 Ninth Ave. South, Clear Lake, Iowa, with Reverend Josh Link officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army in Bettie's memory.