Elizabeth A. Fox

March 15, 1932-May 15, 2021

NEW HAVEN-Elizabeth Ann Fox, age 89, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Colonial Manor in Elma, Iowa with her family by her side.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven with Father Jerry Kopacek officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in New Haven. A visitation will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven on Tuesday, May 18 from 4:00 to 7:00 with a rosary at 3:45 and sharing of memories at 7:30.

Elizabeth was born March 15, 1932 on the family ranch near Bowman, North Dakota to Edward and Monica (Schweiger) Miller. She was the third of five children. During her younger years, she loved riding horses on the prairie and climbing the windmill (which got her into trouble!). Elizabeth attended grade school at Ludlow, South Dakota through sixth grade. She then attended St. Martin's Academy in Sturgis, South Dakota. After graduation, she attended Dickinson College and received her teaching certificate. Elizabeth taught at a teacherage in rural North Dakota for two years. She then went to Rapid City and worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell, which she loved.