Elizabeth A. Fox
March 15, 1932-May 15, 2021
NEW HAVEN-Elizabeth Ann Fox, age 89, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Colonial Manor in Elma, Iowa with her family by her side.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven with Father Jerry Kopacek officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in New Haven. A visitation will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven on Tuesday, May 18 from 4:00 to 7:00 with a rosary at 3:45 and sharing of memories at 7:30.
Elizabeth was born March 15, 1932 on the family ranch near Bowman, North Dakota to Edward and Monica (Schweiger) Miller. She was the third of five children. During her younger years, she loved riding horses on the prairie and climbing the windmill (which got her into trouble!). Elizabeth attended grade school at Ludlow, South Dakota through sixth grade. She then attended St. Martin's Academy in Sturgis, South Dakota. After graduation, she attended Dickinson College and received her teaching certificate. Elizabeth taught at a teacherage in rural North Dakota for two years. She then went to Rapid City and worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell, which she loved.
Elizabeth married Dale Fox at Cox church in rural South Dakota on October 24, 1953 and to this union 9 children were born. She was very proud of her children, her 22 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Elizabeth was very grateful for her 34 years of sobriety. Other things she enjoyed were being a Foster Grandparent, playing cards, listening to the polka party radio program every Saturday morning, being a CNA, bird watching and convertible rides.
Elizabeth is survived by her children: Chris (Lori) Fox, Cheryl (Jim) Erb, Sheila (Steve) Kobliska, Bruce (Cathy) Fox, Neal (May) Fox, Trudy (Mike) O'Donnell, Sue (Rich) Hermanson, Frank (Julie) Fox and Travis Fox; her grandchildren Sierra and Lindsey Fox, Lisa Soifer, Brad Jahnel and Monica Harris, Eric,Craig and Amy Kobliska, Jake, Loryn, Josef and Haden Fox, Blain, Grant and Trent Fox, Robert, Chelsea Beckwith and Jenna O'Donnell and Torrian, Keely and Tiegan Hermanson; her great grandchildren Vivian, Ross and Theodore Soifer, Bentley Kobliska, Nolan Beckwith and William Harris and a brother, Eddie Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jim, her sisters Zita and Barb and infant grandson Brian Jahnel.
Champion Funeral Home (641)732-3706
