Eleanor Vega

Continuing in her love of serving the Lord and others, Eleanor was a long-time, active parish member and volunteer at St. Matthias Church. She also volunteered her time at Misericordia, working with developmentally challenged residents. At home, she enjoyed reading, tending to her plants and visiting with her many friends and neighbors - all of whom will miss her loving, generous nature, her willingness to listen and her beautiful smile.

Eleanor looked forward to visits and phone calls from her many nieces and nephews in Chicago and around the country. She never missed birthdays or other special events in their lives. To them, she was a constant source of immeasurable love, light and faith throughout their childhoods, adult lives and after their own parents passed away. Holding an extra special place in “Aunt Lennie's” heart were her Perez nieces, nephew and their families who looked after and helped her with any needs she had – big or small – for many years.

Eleanor is survived by her beloved sister, Cecilia (Ric) Nelson, of San Diego, CA; 18 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much.