Eleanor (Malloy) Madden
July 16,1935 - May 16, 2020
Mason City - Eleanor (Malloy) Madden, 84, of Mason City, IA entered the gates of Heaven on May 16, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Inurnment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, where a Rosary will be led at 5:30 p.m., immediately followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.
In recognition of the loving care Eleanor received in her last days, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Eleanor was born July 16, 1935, to Marcus and Beatrice (Duffy) Malloy in Clare, Iowa. She attended and graduated from Joice High School before attending and graduating from St. Joseph's College of Nursing in Sioux City, IA, after which she received her Registered Nurse degree. She began her nursing career at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, where she spent over 50 years caring for patients. Her career and her life are a testament to her positive spirit, her kindness, and her devotion to others.
Eleanor was united in marriage to Thomas Madden on April 7, 1956, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They were blessed with three children. Her faith was very important to her. She was an active member of the Holy Family parish and the Madonna Circle; delivering Holy Communion to parishioners unable to attend Mass. After retirement, Eleanor became a volunteer at both North Iowa Mercy Medical Center and Hospice of Northern Iowa. She enjoyed traveling, baking, reading, and going golfing with the Oak Hills Ladies Golf Club in Clear Lake. On Saturdays, she joined her regular coffee group and would often have lunch with other retired nurses. Eleanor loved spending time with her family and friends and her ready laugh and quick sense of humor brought a smile to everyone's face.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Ann Madden Rice, Steven Joseph Madden Lynne (James) Westfall; grandchildren, Katherine (Garrett) Warnell, Charlotte (Jeffrey) Wielage, Kole Westfall, and Amelia Westfall; siblings, James (Betty) Malloy, Mary Ann Brown, Sharon Rydeen, and Joseph (Susan) Malloy; in-laws, Jean and Joe Bamrick; and many nieces and nephews. She was looking forward to her first great-granddaughter's arrival in May.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Russell and Bertha Madden, Joseph and Onalee Madden, Rosalie and Clay Woodhouse, John and Barbara Madden, Mary and Delbert Madden, Robert Rydeen, and Donald Brown; and daughter-in-law, Dr. Debra Jamison Madden.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
