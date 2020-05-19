Eleanor (Malloy) Madden

Eleanor was united in marriage to Thomas Madden on April 7, 1956, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They were blessed with three children. Her faith was very important to her. She was an active member of the Holy Family parish and the Madonna Circle; delivering Holy Communion to parishioners unable to attend Mass. After retirement, Eleanor became a volunteer at both North Iowa Mercy Medical Center and Hospice of Northern Iowa. She enjoyed traveling, baking, reading, and going golfing with the Oak Hills Ladies Golf Club in Clear Lake. On Saturdays, she joined her regular coffee group and would often have lunch with other retired nurses. Eleanor loved spending time with her family and friends and her ready laugh and quick sense of humor brought a smile to everyone's face.