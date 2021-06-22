Eleanor J. Bower

Eleanor Jane Miles was born January 2, 1929 to Glen D. and Thelma (Jones) Miles and grew up two miles North of Saratoga. Even though it was the Great Depression she remembered a home filled with good food, music, and laughter. Her mother “could cook anything”, her dad played piano by ear and entertained at neighborhood dances often writing his own parody songs, and her brother “Boomy” was always pulling practical jokes. Her sister, Erma, was born the same year and they were constantly being mistaken for twins. She had a special relationship with younger sister Konnie when Thelma died of cancer and Eleanor stepped in as a surrogate mother.

After graduating from Riceville in 1946 Eleanor taught country school near Saratoga even though she was just slightly older than some of her students. Two years later she married Richard Bower at the Little Brown Church, and moved to the house and 80 acres Northwest of New Haven that he had inherited as a child. They lived on the farm until retirement. Eleanor never cared for farm work and returned to teaching in 1953. She intended to work until she earned enough money to buy an electric organ, but taught forty years - two years back in Saratoga, six years in Burr Oak township, and then thirty-one years in Osage where several generations of 4th graders knew her as “Mrs. B.” Eleanor was able to teach right out of high school with a War-time license, but attended night school and summer classes until she earned her two-year degree from Mason City Junior College and four-year degree from Upper Iowa University in Fayette. Despite the fact she's been retired for nearly three decades people still stop her children on the street to say “Your mom was my favorite teacher” or “Mrs. B. is the one who straightened me out.”