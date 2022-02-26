Elaine W. Butler

NORTHWOOD-Elaine W. Butler, 87 of Northwood passed away peacefully Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Lutheran Retirement Home.

A Funeral Service will be held 11 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th Street North, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. She will be laid to rest in South Shell Rock Cemetery, Northwood, IA, beside her late husband, Luane.

Visitation and public viewing will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com